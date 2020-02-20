Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 449,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $103.68. 43,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

