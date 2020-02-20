Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $988,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,482 shares of company stock valued at $20,317,171. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $117.51. 970,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,501. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

