Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,806 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $149.92. 246,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $152.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.