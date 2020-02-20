Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,449 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

