Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

General Mills stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 2,986,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,249. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

