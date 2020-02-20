Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after acquiring an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 959,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.58. 25,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.