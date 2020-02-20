Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
OPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $958.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Opus Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
