Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,114,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

