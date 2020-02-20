Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $499,436.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $499,436.00 and approximately $1,083.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.01103819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00201458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004711 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

