Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 13,700 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after buying an additional 1,524,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,804,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 174,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,155. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

