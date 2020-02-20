Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 418 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 8.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rollins by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 15.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

