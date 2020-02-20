Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,048 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CATY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

