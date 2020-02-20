Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,084 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 19,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.