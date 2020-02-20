Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,622 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Principia Biopharma worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $384,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In related news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,262. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,197. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

