Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 627 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.12. 30,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,479. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

