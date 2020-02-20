Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.87, approximately 1,293,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 605,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

