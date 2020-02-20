Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

