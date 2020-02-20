Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Over The Wire’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

OTW opened at A$3.20 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. Over The Wire has a 12 month low of A$3.75 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of A$5.45 ($3.87).

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

