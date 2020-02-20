Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after acquiring an additional 192,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 304,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

