Oxycoin (OXY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $95,682.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041722 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

