OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Down 4.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 514 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OZMLF shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OZ Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

