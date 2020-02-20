Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.55, 30,175 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 11,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

