Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Stock Price Down 41.2%

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR)’s stock price traded down 41.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 479,560 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 746% from the average session volume of 56,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

