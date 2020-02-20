Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON PSON opened at GBX 584.40 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 593.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 699.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.