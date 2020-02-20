Peel Hunt Lowers Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target to GBX 322

Avast (LON:AVST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 322 ($4.24) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

AVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490.50 ($6.45).

AVST stock opened at GBX 454.80 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.12. Avast has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

