Pental (ASX:PTL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), 46,622 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.31.

In related news, insider Fred Harrison bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

