PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,343,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269,788 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.03% of PepsiCo worth $1,960,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.53 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

