Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.11

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 77700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

