Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 431,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 389,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 322,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 287,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

