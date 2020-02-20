Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.50 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Shares of PM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.88. 4,369,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,619. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.