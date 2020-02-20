Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.88. 4,369,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,619. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

