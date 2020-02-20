Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $26.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.59 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $23.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $110.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.25 billion to $114.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.45 billion to $125.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,726. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

