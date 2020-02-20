Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $60.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 589,504 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $62.46. 7,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

