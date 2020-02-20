PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.73

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 13695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

