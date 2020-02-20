PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $5.43 million and $587,169.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.03017326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00231205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00146843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

