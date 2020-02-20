Playkey (PKT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,744.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $568,917.00 and approximately $26,744.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

