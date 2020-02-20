Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

