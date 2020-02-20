Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06, approximately 1,428,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,478,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after buying an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $66,505,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 819,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

