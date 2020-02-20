PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) versus Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Head to Head Contrast

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PLx Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.82%. Given Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $1.12 million 44.42 -$98.04 million ($24.40) -0.41 PLx Pharma $750,000.00 66.12 $900,000.00 ($1.35) -4.01

PLx Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals. PLx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals -4,768.13% -280.67% -93.42% PLx Pharma -1,911.69% N/A -4.74%

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also comprise BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen; BPX-802, a dual switch Go-CAR-T product candidate to treat an antigen expressed in hematological malignancies; and BPX-701, a T cell receptor candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of malignant cells expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, Leiden University Medical Centre, Agensys, Inc., BioVec Pharma, Inc., Leiden University Medical Centre, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. Its product pipeline also includes other oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.