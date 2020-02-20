PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 20,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

