PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,279,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

