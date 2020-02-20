PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.81 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.81. 769,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,988. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

