PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.16. 2,094,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,359. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

