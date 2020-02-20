PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Markel by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 20,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Markel by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

NYSE MKL traded up $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $1,342.26. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,340.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

