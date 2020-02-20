PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

