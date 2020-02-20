PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,385. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

