PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 309,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.