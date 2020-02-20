PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 2,075,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

