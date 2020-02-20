Point View Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 505,509 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

