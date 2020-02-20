PolySwarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,579.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $2,579.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.03017326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00231205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00146843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.