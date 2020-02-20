Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Post worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,240.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,859. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.19 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

